That translates to a roughly 30 pips fall in the pair, as the franc is now leading the major currencies bloc in trading today. The moves among other major currencies are still relatively light, with only the yen slightly higher as bond yields are keeping lower on the day. Going back to the franc, the advance ties to the earlier inflation data here.

It mainly vindicates the SNB's current policy stance and so far they haven't shown much signs of relenting in the fight against inflation. USD/CHF is also seen down 0.4% now to 0.3920 on the day.