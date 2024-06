2024 GDP growth forecast seen at +1.2% (previously +1.1%)

2025 GDP growth forecast seen at +1.7% (unchanged)

2024 CPI forecast seen at +1.4% (previously +1.5%)

2025 CPI forecast seen at +1.1% (unchanged)

The part on inflation is the more vital part for Switzerland. It fits with what the SNB's policy plans at least, so that continues to be the key driver for the franc.