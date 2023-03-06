The overall market mood is looking steadier to start the new week, with equities finding a reprieve last week especially after a pullback in bond yields on Friday. The dollar is still in a decent spot but the bullish momentum is seeing a bit of a stall for now. In particular, USD/JPY upside and GBP/USD downside have seen their respective momentums limited by key technical levels.

As central banks come into focus over the next two weeks, all eyes will stay on the bond market for the most part. It's pretty much a rinse and repeat of how every month has gone by so far since about November last year - at least in terms of market focus.

Looking ahead today, Swiss inflation is on the agenda but there shouldn't be much surprises. The data is likely to vindicate the SNB's current policy stance, so there isn't going to be any major impact from the releases in Europe today.

0730 GMT - Switzerland February CPI figures

0830 GMT - Germany February construction PMI

0930 GMT - UK February construction PMI

0930 GMT - Eurozone March Sentix investor confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone January retail sales data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.