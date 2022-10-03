The Swiss purchasing managers' index rose to a seasonally adjusted 57.1 points in September from 56.4 points in the previous month, data showed on Monday.

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT:

* The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has arrested its downtrend for the time being

* Almost one-third of the manufacturing companies surveyed are concerned that there may be production outages over the coming six months due to heightened energy prices

* 36% of those who believe they will be affected actually expect outages to be so severe that there is a risk of short-time working

* Output has increased, order books remain full, and businesses are continuing to add to their workforce

