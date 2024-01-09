- Prior 2.1%
The number of unemployed persons increased to 106,859 in December, up from 98,011 persons in November last year. That just sees a mild softening in labour market conditions in the Swiss economy, as the jobless rate a year ago was at 1.9%.
