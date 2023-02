Prior CHF 2.83 billion; revised to CHF 2.77 billion

The Swiss trade surplus jumped in January to its highest since February last year, as exports were up by 16.3% on the month while imports were seen up by just 5.9% on the month. As a trend, it isn't indicative of much though but perhaps points to some seasonality as there have been notable widening of the surplus in the early months of the year in the past.