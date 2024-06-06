- Prior 2.3%
The Swiss jobless rate ticks a little higher on the month, although the unadjusted reading remains the same at 2.3%. The registered number of unemployed persons is seen at 105,465 in May and even down from the 106,957 persons in April.
