Prior +0.6%

Core CPI +0.9% y/y

Prior +0.8%

Swiss inflation continues to hold well below the 2% mark but with the franc keeping at firmer levels, especially against the euro, the SNB will still feel compelled to cut rates again later this month. It's now not so much about price pressures already for the SNB, though they still have to keep a watchful eye to not let it get overly depressed.