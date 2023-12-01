- Prior 0.0%; revised to -0.1%
Swiss GDP came in as a beat on estimates for Q3 as the services sector helped to offset a stagnation in manufacturing activity. That being said, there was a negative revision to Q2, which now shows a contraction.
