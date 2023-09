2023 GDP growth seen at +1.3% (previously +1.1%)

2024 GDP growth seen at +1.2% (previously +1.5%)

2023 CPI seen at +2.2% (previously +2.3%)

2024 CPI seen at +1.9% (previously +1.5%)

The government says that the global economy is likely to take longer to recover from the challenges over the past few years, than what was assumed in the June forecast.