FULL STORY

Taiwan's exports exceeded analyst forecasts but still contracted for the eighth straight month in April, as demand for its tech products remained soft, especially from its biggest market China.

Exports last month were down 13.3% by value from a year earlier at $35.96 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Better than than 19.1% annual drop in March and topped a Reuters poll forecast for an 18.15% contraction.

Taiwan's exports to China were down 22%, after showing a 28.5% annual drop in the prior month.