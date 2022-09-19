The Wall Street Journal report on a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Monday.

  • There has been at least one fatality and dozens of injuries.
  • The epicentre is in the relatively sparse southeastern coast area of Taiwan; aftershocks have been felt more widely.
  • No significant tsunami waves were observed.
  • A spokeswoman for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, said there didn’t appear to be any significant impact from the quake.

---

USGS have it at 5.5:

taiwan earthquake 19 September 2022