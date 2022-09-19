The Wall Street Journal report on a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Monday.

There has been at least one fatality and dozens of injuries.

The epicentre is in the relatively sparse southeastern coast area of Taiwan; aftershocks have been felt more widely.

No significant tsunami waves were observed.

A spokeswoman for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, said there didn’t appear to be any significant impact from the quake.

---

USGS have it at 5.5: