Taiwan's economy is likely to grow more slowly this year than previously forecast, the statistics office said on Wednesday, while also slashing the island's export outlook due to global inflation, rate rises and impact of the war in Ukraine.

Full Story via Reuters

Gross domestic product (GDP) for 2023 is now expected to be 2.12%

The statistics agency now sees 2023 exports down 5.84% on last year, compared with a 0.22% contraction predicted earlier.