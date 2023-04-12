This relates to the earlier headline here. The Taiwan transport ministry has come out to clarify that the initial conversation saw that China had planned to close the airspace just north of Taiwan for seven hours for three straight days. But after a complaint by Taiwanese authorities, China has shortened that period to just 27 minutes on the morning of 16 April instead.

The area in question falls within Taiwan's air defence identification zone, which is about 85 nautical miles north of its shores. If the no-fly zone would have persisted, Taiwan said that it would have affected between 60-70% of flights between Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia.