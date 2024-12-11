China's Taiwan Affairs Office, asked about ongoing Chinese military activities around Taiwan:

China's Taiwan Affairs Office stated that they will take necessary measures to resolutely defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and safeguard the peace and stability of the Taiwan Straits.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office stated that they will never take a wait-and-see approach to separatist forces colluding with external forces to seek independence.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office stated that they will never let separatist forces colluding with external forces to seek independence go unchecked.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that mainland China has fielded its largest regional maritime deployment in decades in the Taiwan Strait and Western Pacific. The country is not standing idly by, sounding alarm bells and saying they will defend themselves against any aggression. Taiwan has been on high alert since Monday.

Both China and Taiwan say they'll take necessary measures.