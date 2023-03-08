AP with this item on Matsu, one of Taiwan’s outlying islands closer to neighboring China.

Matsu relies on two submarine internet cables leading to Taiwan’s main island. The National Communications Commission, citing the island’s telecom service, blamed two Chinese ships for cutting the cables. It said a Chinese fishing vessel is suspected of severing the first cable some 50 kilometers (31 miles) out at sea. Six days later, on Feb. 8, a Chinese cargo ship cut the second, NCC said.

Taiwan’s government stopped short of calling it a deliberate act on the part of Beijing

If the Chinese Communist Party wanted to invade Taiwan the Matsu Islands look like a logical place to start. Yikes.