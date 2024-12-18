🚀 NVDA Stock Price Prediction: Key Levels and AI-Assisted Analysis for Traders 📊

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Update | February 2025 Contract

Current Overview: NVDA Price Prediction by AI 📈

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock price is rebounding strongly in pre-market, up approximately 6% from the ForexLive.com AI prediction and trade idea from yesteday for NVDA after testing key support levels. Yesterday's failed move near 127.27 provided an opportunity for buyers to step in, and today's price action signals renewed bullish momentum.

This NVDA price prediction by AI will focus on critical price levels, recent volumetric stats, and market behavior to assist traders and investors in navigating the current uptrend. The AI-assisted analysis outlines potential profit-taking zones, areas of retracement, and the broader outlook for NVDA stock price.

🔑 Key Levels to Watch in NVDA Stock Price Prediction

Primary Support Levels: 128.37 : Yesterday’s Value Area Low (VAL) —a crucial level for maintaining the bullish case. Buyers need to defend this area if NVDA stock price prediction remains upward.

: Yesterday’s —a crucial level for maintaining the bullish case. Buyers need to defend this area if NVDA stock price prediction remains upward. 126.87: Yesterday’s low—temporary pierces below 128.37 are acceptable, but price must reclaim this level quickly. Pivot Zones to Monitor: 129.27 : Yesterday’s closing VWAP, acting as a critical intraday pivot for directional clues.

: Yesterday’s closing VWAP, acting as a critical intraday pivot for directional clues. 130.11: Today’s Value Area Low (VAL), providing secondary support just below yesterday’s VAH. Resistance and Upside Targets: 132.65 : Today’s VWAP—holding this level strengthens NVDA price prediction for further bullish continuation.

: Today’s VWAP—holding this level strengthens NVDA price prediction for further bullish continuation. 135.03 : Immediate upside target for partial profit-taking.

: Immediate upside target for partial profit-taking. 140.13 : December 11th naked Value Area High —a strong price magnet if buyers sustain momentum.

: December 11th —a strong price magnet if buyers sustain momentum. 139.31: December 11th POC, adding confluence to the 140 zone.

📊 Volumetric Insights for NVDA Price Prediction by AI

Strong Buyer Activity: Recent volumetric data shows increasing buy volume and improving delta percentages, signaling aggressive buyer presence.

and improving percentages, signaling aggressive buyer presence. Positive Delta SL values suggest strong absorption of sell-side pressure near key supports. Key Observations: Buyers regained control around the 132.16 area (yesterday's VAH), indicating commitment to the bullish case.

area (yesterday's VAH), indicating commitment to the bullish case. Sellers failed to maintain pressure near support, with notable weakening of negative delta readings. Current Bar (Volumetric Stats): Today’s VWAP at 132.65 is a pivotal level. A retracement to this level will confirm whether buyers remain in control.

AI Price Prediction for NVDA: Directional Bias Score 📈

Score: +4 (Moderately Bullish Bias)

Why?

Buyer absorption at key support levels ( 128.37 ).

). Significant positive delta shifts and rising buy volume.

NVDA price prediction remains bullish as long as price holds above 132.65 (today’s VWAP) and challenges resistance near 135.03.

Trading Strategy: NVDA Stock Price Prediction by AI 🛠️

Primary Support Areas to Monitor: 128.37 : Yesterday’s VAL must hold for bullish sentiment to persist.

: Yesterday’s VAL must hold for bullish sentiment to persist. 129.27: Yesterday’s VWAP provides an important intraday pivot. Key Bullish Signals: Sustained move above 132.65 VWAP reinforces bullish NVDA price prediction.

reinforces bullish NVDA price prediction. Clearing 135.03 opens the door to higher targets like 140.13. Profit-Taking Zones: 135.03 : A logical area for partial profit-taking.

: A logical area for partial profit-taking. 139.31–140.13: Extended upside targets where sellers may re-enter. Bearish Risk Scenarios: Failure to hold above 128.37 would weaken the NVDA stock price prediction and favor sellers.

Why AI-Powered Analysis Matters for NVDA Price Prediction 🤖

AI-assisted predictions bring precision to NVDA price prediction by analyzing critical volumetric stats, delta shifts, and market behavior. This approach helps traders identify:

Key junctions where buyers and sellers interact.

where buyers and sellers interact. Support and resistance zones that guide trade entries and exits.

that guide trade entries and exits. Profit-taking opportunities to maximize gains while managing risk.

Final Thoughts on NVDA Price Prediction by AI 💡

The AI price prediction for NVDA stock leans moderately bullish (+4), supported by strong buyer activity and reclaimed levels like 132.65 VWAP. Traders should monitor:

130.11 and 128.37 for support.

and for support. 135.03 for profit-taking opportunities.

for profit-taking opportunities. 140.13 as an extended upside target.

⚠️ Disclaimer: This NVDA stock price prediction is for informational purposes only. Trade responsibly and at your own risk ONLY. 📊

Are you ready for NVDA’s next move? Watch these levels closely and let the AI price prediction guide your trades! 🚀

