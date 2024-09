Japan election October 27 rumoured, NHK.

Japan's NKH, Japan Broadcasting Corporation (also known as NHK) is a Japanese public broadcaster.

Reporting the new Prime Minister is planning a general election for October 27.

Shigeru Ishiba was elected ruling party (LDP) leader and soon-to-be prime minister on Friday. Rep[orts are he has decided to hold a general election on October 27.

Kyodo News and NHK both reporting this over