The discussions are said to have moved to sorting out the key technical details, in a sign that the SEC may soon approve Bitcoin ETFs. That being said, there are still sticking points namely whether issuers will create a cash or an "in-kind" settlement mechanism, the sources said.

For now, the SEC has declined to comment publicly on the matter as you would expect. But as can be seen from the optimism in Bitcoin as of late, there is growing hope of a positive outcome priced in already.