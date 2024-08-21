Target daily TGT

Target raised its full-year profit forecast and reported its first rise in quarterly comp sales in a year, leading to a nearly 15% jump in shares.

The moves underscore what Walmart said last week -- that the consumer is fine.

Shares hit a four-month high as the company said discounts lured shoppers and boosted its profit forecast range to $9.00-$9.70 from $8.60-$9.60 per share.

Comp sales rose 2% in the quarter ending in August and the company said it saw improving trends across discretionary categories, particularly in apparel.

One thing I would caution there is the Ozempic effect. Consumers may be buying more clothes as they lose weight.

The company sees full-year comp sales flat to +2% but more likely in the lower half.

Overall though, the company certainly isn't seeing a recessionary consumer.

Similarly, shares of TJX are up nearly 6% after raising its profit forecast and beating on revenue. The company said the recent quarter was off to a "strong start".