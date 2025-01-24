Tass is reporting that:

There are no objective signs that Ukraine and West are ready for peace talks, despite all statements

Russia is against freezing of Ukraine conflict, or it will be used by West to arm Kyiv and for revenge.

Trump has been firm about his intention for the war to end and has dangled increase sanctions. Trump has said that Ukraine is ready for peace and the humanitarian destruction is horrible. I can imagine that Russia may be ready as well, but not without some sort of deal. They need to get something out of it.

The art of the deal has begun. We will see.