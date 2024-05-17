TD Securities outlines its strategic perspective on the USD's trajectory, recommending fading the recent rallies of EUR, GBP, CAD, and CHF against the USD due to a divergence in inflation and growth expectations between the US and G10 countries.

Key Points:

Short-Term Outlook: In the immediate weeks ahead, short-term factors such as positioning and historical fair value (HFFV) indicate potential USD downside.

In the immediate weeks ahead, short-term factors such as positioning and historical fair value (HFFV) indicate potential USD downside. Medium-Term Bullishness on USD: Over the next 3-6 months, TD foresees strengthening USD as inflation divergence between the US and G10 becomes more pronounced, despite global growth starting to show signs of convergence.

Over the next 3-6 months, TD foresees strengthening USD as inflation divergence between the US and G10 becomes more pronounced, despite global growth starting to show signs of convergence. Growth and Inflation Dynamics: While global growth revisions are showing convergence, inflation in the US remains distinctively higher compared to G10, suggesting less likelihood of a synchronized monetary policy easing.

While global growth revisions are showing convergence, inflation in the US remains distinctively higher compared to G10, suggesting less likelihood of a synchronized monetary policy easing. Currency Strategy: TD advises strategically positioning for a stronger USD by fading the recent appreciations in EUR, GBP, CAD, and CHF, which they view as temporary and misaligned with broader economic indicators.

Conclusion:

TD's analysis supports a bullish outlook for the USD in the medium term based on sustained inflation differentials and recommends capitalizing on recent counter-trend moves in other major currencies.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.