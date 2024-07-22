Amongst concerns TD ennumerate on gold are:

discretionary trader positioning "remains bloated" (to the long side), which means positioning risks are now asymmetrically skewed to the downside

froth above and beyond what is consistent with expectations of Fed cuts

Asia on a buyer's strike

notable long liquidations on Shanghai Futures Exchange

TD says a "a liquidity vacuum could ensue with fewer buyers to offset potential liquidations".

As for levels TD says gold is vulnerable to a break south of US$2380/oz.

---

As for that 'buyers strike' I noted in June the PBOC bought no gold in May. And that this continued for a second consecutive month.

The absence of an underlying bid like this is a concern for gold bugs.