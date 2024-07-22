Amongst concerns TD ennumerate on gold are:

  • discretionary trader positioning "remains bloated" (to the long side), which means positioning risks are now asymmetrically skewed to the downside
  • froth above and beyond what is consistent with expectations of Fed cuts
  • Asia on a buyer's strike
  • notable long liquidations on Shanghai Futures Exchange

TD says a "a liquidity vacuum could ensue with fewer buyers to offset potential liquidations".

As for levels TD says gold is vulnerable to a break south of US$2380/oz.

As for that 'buyers strike' I noted in June the PBOC bought no gold in May. And that this continued for a second consecutive month.

The absence of an underlying bid like this is a concern for gold bugs.

