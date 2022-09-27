TD on gold, not holding back on their views!

Gold is:

trading below pandemic-era levels

Result:

a small number of family offices and proprietary trading shops are increasingly feeling the pressure to finally capitulate on their massively bloated and complacent length in gold.

More:

Rates markets are now pricing the potential for higher interest rates to persist for some time, and a steady stream of Fedspeak is likely to hammer this point home.

In this sense, our analysis suggests gold prices could still have further to fall in the next stage of the hiking cycle.

The increase in inflation's persistence suggests that a restrictive regime may last longer than historical precedents, which argues for a more pronounced weakness.