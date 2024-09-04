In summary from a note via TD on the crude oil market.

TD argue that algorithmic trend-following strategies are unlikely to worsen the current downturn in crude markets, following a recent modest sell-off amounting to -6% of their maximum position size during the last session. TD says this marked the peak of selling activity for now.

In fact, CTAs (Commodity Trading Advisors) are expected to start buying WTI and Brent crude under all scenarios in the coming week, even in the event of a significant decline.

There is a but, though, says the report:

While this indicates a potential short-term rebound, analysis suggests that the issues go deeper than just market positioning.

The risk premium on energy supply is falling sharply due to concerns over OPEC+ increasing production and optimism about a potential deal that could bring Libyan oil back into the market.

Additionally, sentiment around commodity demand is weakening again, with traders particularly worried about reduced demand from China and possible refinery cutbacks.

Pressure is mounting on OPEC+ to postpone their planned production increases to prevent further declines in supply risk premiums.

For now, the risks are still trending downward, and traders cannot attribute further price drops to CTA flows alone if the weakness continues.

As posted earlier, OPEC appear to be dithering: