TD Research discusses its current trade bias in G10, and maintains a short NZD/CAD exposure in spot targeting a move towards 0.8100

"Markets are still digesting a very confusing week. Central banks failed to push back on the easing of financial conditions, and a few like the BoE and Fed seem ready to downshift. We still think the Fed does more than the market is pricing and ditto for the ECB. The blockbuster round of data Friday feels like the proper catalyst to kick-start a modest USD correction," TD notes.

"The FX pain trade lies in Europe and Asia, where we see well-populated positioning and stretched valuations in the short-term. Overvalued high-beta carry currencies are also at risk in the weeks ahead. Even so, we've been looking for a near 2% correction in the USD as a clearing mechanism to add fresh short exposure. We remain short NZDCAD and aim to fade the USD vs. EUR and JPY JPY The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by Read this Term. We also like long EURGBP and short GBPJPY," TD adds.

NZD/CAD daily

