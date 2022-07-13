A snippet from TD on the euro. Asking if parity will provide some, 'solid', support for EUR/USD.

While we expect some defence at this level, EUR/USD may not escape a sub-parity paradigm and 0.85/0.90 could soon become reality.

TD cite:

It is too much to ask for capital flows to offset the erosion in trade, leaving EUR's much-heralded current account a drag for the currency.

EUR/USD is following a similar profile to the last Fed cycle, suggesting more EUR downside to be had.

Relative curve pricing and equity performance keep the prospects of EUR upside remote.

---

TD not picking a bottom for this trend: