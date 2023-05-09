Team Newsquawk's Europe Market Open: Mixed APAC price action post-SLOOS & Chinese trade

Full Note:

Key Points:

APAC stocks were mixed following the indecisive performance on Wall St where the focus was on the Fed’s SLOOS

The report showed that banks tightened credit terms and demand for loans declined.

Chinese trade figures showed stronger-than-expected export growth but imports disappointed with a surprise contraction.

European equity futures are indicative of a slightly higher open with the Euro Stoxx 50 +0.2% after the cash market closed up 0.2% yesterday.

DXY is flat with price action across the majors relatively contained, EUR/USD is back on a 1.09 handle.

Looking ahead, highlights include Speeches from ECB's Lane & Schnabel, Fed's Williams & Jefferson, Supply from Germany & US, Earnings from Daimler Truck, Ubisoft, Direct Line, Airbnb & Occidental Petroleum.