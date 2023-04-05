Closing changes for North American equities:

S&P 500 down 10 points, or 0.25%, to 4090

Nasdaq -1.1%

Russell 2000 -1.0%

DJIA +0.2%

TSX Comp -0.5%

There are some big divergences today with cyclicals and tech lagging. Tesla fell 3.8% and was a drag on the index. Defensive stocks continue to perform well. One that has me worried is equipment-maker John Deere, which is down more than 10% in the past two days. That's a classic worrisome sign for global growth. Combine it with falling Treasury yields and it's not a pretty picture.