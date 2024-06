S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% and Nasdaq futures up 0.6% ahead of the open.

Broadcom shares are up 13% to lead the way after reporting better earnings and higher revenue guidance. Shares of Tesla are also up 7% with Elon Musk reporting that votes on his $56 billion pay package are leading by wide margins.

Futures added to gains after PPI but only marginally after an initial pop. Stocks hit a record yesterday but some late-day selling after the FOMC capped the move.