It is just about everywhere and the Australian government has even called an emergency meeting amid the whole fiasco. Trading brokerages are also impacted but that hasn't stopped the selling in the meantime. S&P 500 futures are now down 0.3% on the day with Nasdaq futures down 0.5%.

Microsoft shares in Frankfurt are also down nearly 2% now as European indices are also seeing red at the open today. The DAX is down 0.8% and CAC 40 down 0.6% currently.

Airlines, banks, media outlets, and just about any service that relies on Microsoft systems or communications are all down across the globe. Seems about time that the world realises that all our IT services and platforms are pretty much hanging on a single thread.