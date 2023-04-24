S&P 500 daily

Closing changes for the main North American market indexes:

S&P 500 +0.1%

DJIA +0.2%

Nasdaq Comp -0.2%

Russell 2000 -0.2%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.1%

Energy was the leader today with oil climbing close to $1 and natural gas up 1%.

Tomorrow we get earnings from big tech starting with Microsoft and Alphabet but I'll be carefully watching Cleveland-Cliffs and Whirlpool for signs of economic strength. Cliffs has some torque towards autos and there is some visbility there towards a slowdown in 2024 while Whirlpool is leveraged towards durable goods spending, which is sensitive to rate hikes. They also usually offer insight on geographic areas of relative strength in the global economy.

Finally, we get earnings from First Republic and it's all about deposits. The company had $176B at year-end with the end-March estimate at $145B. How that goes will be big for the regional banks tomorrow but I don't think it's a systemic story for the larger market anymore.