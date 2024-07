This via the Wall Street Journal's Fed watcher Timiraos summarising inflation forecasts for June.

The data is due on Thursday July 11 at 8.30 am US Eastern time (1230 GMT) and will be a key factor for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) into interest rate moves ahead. The Fed is expected to hold at its July meeting but September is looking more and more like it might be live:

