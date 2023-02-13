There are rumours about that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to be considering a meeting with Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister, at a security conference later this week.

Amidst all the balloon tensions this is a sign that there may nevertheless be some tawing in the chill between the two countries.

It would be their first face-to-face talks since the first balloon incident over a week ago. Blinken called off a planned trip to China after this.

The Munich Security Conference runs from February 17 to 19.

---

The chatter of a meeting may be just a trial balloon. OK, I'll get my coat.