Prices up 18.3% y/y vs +18.8% prior

Seasonally-adjusted rise of 1.6% m/m

There's a seasonal price rise in the spring that's hiding weakness in this series that I don't think was accounted for in the 'seasonally-adjusted' number because of pandemic skews. There's overwhelming evidence of Canadian house price declines at the moment and that will show up in this data series before long.