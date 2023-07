Prices up a seasonally adjusted 2.2% in June

Prices up 2.6% non-seasonally adjusted -- fourth consecutive increase

Index down 5.1% y/y

There's a line of thinking that the Bank of Canada made a big mistake in halting rate hikes just before the busy spring home-buying season. Tiff Macklem cited home prices as one of the reasons he hiked again this month.

The problem is, you can't hike your way out of a supply shortage.