The blowout in bonds is the only thing that really matters in markets right now.

US yields from 5-30 years are up 6-7 basis points today and at the highs of the day. US 20-year yields are up 6.5 bps today to 4.61%, which is nearing the high of 4.67% from last October.

Eyes are particularly attuned to the 10-year and the potential to hit 4.50%. They're up 6.6 bps to 4.32% today and just shy of the November high of 4.33%.