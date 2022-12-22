The price of TSLA has jumped on the statement from founder and CEO Elon Musk.

Musk has been a big seller of the shares this year, helping to fuel the steep downtrend, much to the dismay of the faithful shareholders left holding the bag. He's done so to fund his poorly advised waste of money buying Twitter.

Musk also said he'll have his attention primarily focused on TSLA. Given he built the firm from nothing this will probably be welcomed, despite his burning hundreds of billions of dollars of shareholder value since.

Twas another ugly day for the price on Thursday: