TSLA China chief Tom Zhu and a team of his reports has been brought in to troubleshoot production issues in the United States.

Zhu heads Tesla's Asia operations. He and team have been travelling to Tesla plants in California and Texas.

Reuters report that Zhu was at the US plants as recently as last week, citing "two people with knowledge of the matter".

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has been dealing with his addiction to social media, wiping billions of $ off the firm's value and troubling investors in the firm. Let's hope things start to improve for those caught out by Musk's issues.