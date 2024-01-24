Expectations for Tesla were :

EPS of $0.71 vs $0.74

Revenue of $25.1B vs $25.6 billion expected

Auto gross margins: 17.6% vs 23.8% last year

COGs declined sequentially

We expect the ramp of the cybertruck to be longer than other models given complexity

Recorded a one-time non-cash tax benefit of $5.9B in Q4 for release of valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets

Tesla says "our vehicle volume growth rate may be notably lower than the growth rate achieved in 2023."

Shares of TSLA have fallen below $200, or about 4.5%.