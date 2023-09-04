These price decreases of 28% and 34% for high-end Tesla models are like a rorschach test for market watchers. I have heard so many takes on what this means for Tesla and automotive economics:

Tesla demand has fallen

EV costs have fallen

Tesla is aggressively trying to take market share

The economy is struggling

Model 3 and Model Y cannibalizing demand

Gaming federal subsidies

I tend to think there is some significant deflation in manufacturing and parts. The FT today writes about huge investment is Chinese battery plants and a battle for market share. If that doesn't lead to competitive pricing now, it will later.