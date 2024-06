The big 7 kept up pretty well when compared to the price action we saw in the USD and yields.

Big 7 performance NY close

Tesla was the best performer (still down more than 20% YTD though), while Google treaded water to finish close to flat.

Amazon finished up 3.9%, with some good notes from Adam regarding Amazon and the AI theme.

Nvidia was choppy with initially seeing weakness a while after the cash open (down more than 2% at some stage) before eventually regaining some composure heading into the opening bell.