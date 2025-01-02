Deliveries vs 506,763 expected (though some surveys were near 512K)

Production 459,445 vs 460,705 expected

Model 3/Y deliveries at 471,930

Other models (mostly Cybertruck) 23,640

Press release

Shares of Tesla were trading at $409.60 in the premarket before the release and are quickly down to $387.

The miss looks like it was mostly on the Cybertruck.

In order to avoid an annual sales decline, Tesla needed to deliver 514,925 cars. It fell well-short of that so the headline will be 'Tesla suffers its first-ever annual sales decline'.

Annually the sales were 1.789 million vehicles versus 1.810 million in 2023.

For the stock, there is some support around $360. Elon Musk has talked about 20-30% sales growth in 2025 based on the release of lower-priced models but the question then will be around margins. I suspect that very few of the people who have been buying shares are about deliveries now but rather about the robo-taxi promises, AI and robotics.