The Magnificent Seven is now the Super Six.

Shares of Tesla are now down 32% from the December 27 high of $265, including a 13% post-earnings drop today. The fall to $180 is the lowest since May 2023.

Shares are wildly oversold with the daily RSI at 16.8 but the chart isn't a pretty picture with no major support until $150.

Shares are now barely positive year-over-year.

A year ago at this time, analysts were forecast $7 in earnings for Tesla this year. Now it's looking more like $3 as the revisions roll in after yesterday's numbers rolled in. The company didn't offer guidance about deliveries this year and ignored a question about a huge tax-reversal that accounted for virtually all of last quarter's profits.

At these levels, Tesla still has an extremely high multiple and sentiment around company CEO Elon Musk isn't exactly glowing, especially after he said he won't work on AI and robotics at the company unless his shares are nearly doubled, something that would be hugely dilutive.

I don't see much to like here but Tesla is a bit of a cult and those are tough markets to bet against. The company revolutionized transportation has still has a lead in self-driving. However when I see Morgan Stanley notes saying that robotaxis account for $76/share of its valuation of the company, I can't help but getting skeptical.

Here's an excerpt from a pre-earnings MS note:

Drivers of price target reduction to $345 from $380: