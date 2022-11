Sam Bankman-Fried said that covering customer deposits was a liquidity issue today but if Tether is freezing USDT held by FTX then you have to imagine other firms got similar requests. That's going to make it awfully difficult for FTX to raise funds.

The report about the asset freeze is from CoinDesk and it's also a reminder that for all the talk about using crypto to surpass governments, that governments are still in charge.