That's a wrap for the European stock indices for the trading week, and then ended the day with gains, and the week with gains as well.

For the trading day:

German DAX +0.92%

France's CAC, +0.41%.

UK's FTSE 100 +0.39%

Spain's Ibex, +1.23%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.34%

For the trading week:

German DAX +2.11%

France's CAC +1.54%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.12%

Spain's Ibex +3.29%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.83%

Looking at European benchmark 10 year yields:

Germany 2.149%, -5.3 basis points

France 2.839%, -6.0 basis points

UK 3.770%, -14.7 basis points

Spain 2.943%, -8.8 basis points

Italy 3.513%, -7.2 basis points

As London/European traders had for the exits, US stocks are higher in trading near highs for the day:

Dow industrial average up 421 points or 1.02% at 41517.50

S&P index up 37.40 points or 0.67% at 5633.10.

NASDAQ index up 113.3 points or 0.65% at 17683.94

Russell 2000 up 49.21 points or 2.31% at 2178.64. . That is its largest gain since August 23.

Boeing shares are down -0.50% as machinists go on strike. J.P. Morgan is the other Dow 30 stock negative on the day (-0.60%). IBM, Caterpillar, and Intel lead the gainers with gains of around 2%.

Looking at the US debt market:

2-year yield 3.599%, -4.9 basis points

5-year yield 3.439%, -2.6 basis points

10 year yield 3.662%, -1.7 basis points

30 year yield 3.992%, -0.3 basis points

Gold is on pace for another record close. It's price is up $22 or 0.87% at $2581. For the trading week gold is up 3.37% on a gain of $84

Silver is up $0.96 or 3.24% at $30.91. Silver is up 10.38% this week with a gain of $2.90

Crude oil is trading up $0.30 at $69.38. Crude oil is up 1.92% with a gain of $1.31.