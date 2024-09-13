That's a wrap for the European stock indices for the trading week, and then ended the day with gains, and the week with gains as well.
For the trading day:
- German DAX +0.92%
- France's CAC, +0.41%.
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.39%
- Spain's Ibex, +1.23%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.34%
For the trading week:
- German DAX +2.11%
- France's CAC +1.54%
- UK's FTSE 100 +1.12%
- Spain's Ibex +3.29%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.83%
Looking at European benchmark 10 year yields:
- Germany 2.149%, -5.3 basis points
- France 2.839%, -6.0 basis points
- UK 3.770%, -14.7 basis points
- Spain 2.943%, -8.8 basis points
- Italy 3.513%, -7.2 basis points
As London/European traders had for the exits, US stocks are higher in trading near highs for the day:
- Dow industrial average up 421 points or 1.02% at 41517.50
- S&P index up 37.40 points or 0.67% at 5633.10.
- NASDAQ index up 113.3 points or 0.65% at 17683.94
Russell 2000 up 49.21 points or 2.31% at 2178.64. . That is its largest gain since August 23.
Boeing shares are down -0.50% as machinists go on strike. J.P. Morgan is the other Dow 30 stock negative on the day (-0.60%). IBM, Caterpillar, and Intel lead the gainers with gains of around 2%.
Looking at the US debt market:
- 2-year yield 3.599%, -4.9 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.439%, -2.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.662%, -1.7 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.992%, -0.3 basis points
Gold is on pace for another record close. It's price is up $22 or 0.87% at $2581. For the trading week gold is up 3.37% on a gain of $84
Silver is up $0.96 or 3.24% at $30.91. Silver is up 10.38% this week with a gain of $2.90
Crude oil is trading up $0.30 at $69.38. Crude oil is up 1.92% with a gain of $1.31.