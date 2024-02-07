The U.S. Treasury will auction off a record amount of 10 year notes ($42 billion) at the top of the hour. Below are the details of the last auction in the six month averages for comparison
- High Yield: Last 4.024%
- Tail: Last 0.5bps, six-auction avg. 0.8bps
- Bid-to-Cover Ratio: Last 2.56x, six-auction avg. 2.52x
- Dealers: Last 15.1%, six-auction avg. 14.9%
- Directs (a measure of domestic demand): Last 18.7%, six-auction avg. 18.7%
- Indirects (a measure of international demand): Last 66.1%, six-auction avg. 66.4%