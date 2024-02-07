The U.S. Treasury will auction off a record amount of 10 year notes ($42 billion) at the top of the hour. Below are the details of the last auction in the six month averages for comparison

High Yield: Last 4.024%

Last 4.024% Tail: Last 0.5bps, six-auction avg. 0.8bps

Last 0.5bps, six-auction avg. 0.8bps Bid-to-Cover Ratio: Last 2.56x, six-auction avg. 2.52x

Last 2.56x, six-auction avg. 2.52x Dealers: Last 15.1%, six-auction avg. 14.9%

Last 15.1%, six-auction avg. 14.9% Directs (a measure of domestic demand): Last 18.7%, six-auction avg. 18.7%

Last 18.7%, six-auction avg. 18.7% Indirects (a measure of international demand): Last 66.1%, six-auction avg. 66.4%