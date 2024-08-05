A note via Macquarie bank analysts pointing to opportunity in markets now.

Says Monday's price action was 'stampede', citing a definition including "frightened animals or people run together in a wild and uncontrolled way to escape from something".

Says the 'something' was a combination of:

perception the Federal Reserve is behind the curve in cutting rates

tech bubble concerns

Yen carry trade unwinding

But, dismisses these:

US economy can avoid a recession

tech valuations are not close to bubble levels

USD/JPY is back to levels last seen in late 2023, the fundamentals for the carry trade remain in place

Acknowledging the inherent nature of markets:

stampedes are inherently unpredictable

But

"we view it is closer to irrational, thus creating buying rather than selling opportunities”

-

S&P 500 daily candles: