The US stock indices raced higher today with the 3 major indices all closing at record levels led by the Nasdaq.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average rose 308.51 points or 0.69% at 45014.03
- S&P index rose 36.61 points or 0.61% and 6086.41
- Nasdaq index rose 254.21 points or 1.30% at 19735.12.
The small-cap Russell 2000 advanced as well by 10.21 points or 0.42% at 2426.56. The price still remains below its all-time record high reached in November 2021 at 2442.74.
Some big winners today:
- Salesforce Inc (CRM): +11.05%
- ETH/USD: +6.93%
- Block (SQ): +6.17%
- Snowflake (SNOW): +6.05%
- PayPal (PYPL): +4.92%
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): +4.86%
- Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT): +4.75%
- CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): +4.07%
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI): +3.98%
- Adobe (ADBE): +3.92%
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN): +3.84%
- Grayscale Bitcoin (BTC) (GBTC): +3.61%
- United Airlines Holdings (UAL): +3.61%
In other names:
- Amazon +2.21%
- Apple +0.15%
- Meta +0.02%
- Nvidia +3.48%
- Microsoft +1.44%
- Alphabet +1.77%
- Oracle +2.90%
- Tesla +1.85%