The US stock indices raced higher today with the 3 major indices all closing at record levels led by the Nasdaq.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average rose 308.51 points or 0.69% at 45014.03
  • S&P index rose 36.61 points or 0.61% and 6086.41
  • Nasdaq index rose 254.21 points or 1.30% at 19735.12.

The small-cap Russell 2000 advanced as well by 10.21 points or 0.42% at 2426.56. The price still remains below its all-time record high reached in November 2021 at 2442.74.

Some big winners today:

  • Salesforce Inc (CRM): +11.05%
  • ETH/USD: +6.93%
  • Block (SQ): +6.17%
  • Snowflake (SNOW): +6.05%
  • PayPal (PYPL): +4.92%
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): +4.86%
  • Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT): +4.75%
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): +4.07%
  • Super Micro Computer (SMCI): +3.98%
  • Adobe (ADBE): +3.92%
  • Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN): +3.84%
  • Grayscale Bitcoin (BTC) (GBTC): +3.61%
  • United Airlines Holdings (UAL): +3.61%

In other names:

  • Amazon +2.21%
  • Apple +0.15%
  • Meta +0.02%
  • Nvidia +3.48%
  • Microsoft +1.44%
  • Alphabet +1.77%
  • Oracle +2.90%
  • Tesla +1.85%