The US stock indices raced higher today with the 3 major indices all closing at record levels led by the Nasdaq.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 308.51 points or 0.69% at 45014.03

S&P index rose 36.61 points or 0.61% and 6086.41

Nasdaq index rose 254.21 points or 1.30% at 19735.12.

The small-cap Russell 2000 advanced as well by 10.21 points or 0.42% at 2426.56. The price still remains below its all-time record high reached in November 2021 at 2442.74.

Some big winners today:

Salesforce Inc (CRM): +11.05%

+11.05% ETH/USD: +6.93%

+6.93% Block (SQ): +6.17%

+6.17% Snowflake (SNOW): +6.05%

+6.05% PayPal (PYPL): +4.92%

+4.92% Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): +4.86%

+4.86% Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT): +4.75%

+4.75% CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): +4.07%

+4.07% Super Micro Computer (SMCI): +3.98%

+3.98% Adobe (ADBE): +3.92%

+3.92% Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN): +3.84%

+3.84% Grayscale Bitcoin (BTC) (GBTC): +3.61%

+3.61% United Airlines Holdings (UAL): +3.61%

In other names: