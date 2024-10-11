- The S&P index closed at a new record level for the 45th time this year.
- The Dow industrial average also closed at a record today.
- The NASDAQ index closed higher today and is within 1.66% of it's all time record close reached back on July 10 at 18647.45.
- The small-cap Russell 2000 was the biggest gainer today with a search of 2.10%. It is within 1.35% of it's all time high close at 2263.67.
A snapshot of the closing levels currently shows:
- Dow industrial average +409.74 points or 0.97% at 42863.86.
- S&P index up 34.98 points or 0.61% have 5815.03.
- NASDAQ index up 60.89 points or 0.33% at 18342.94.
- Russell 2000 up 45.99 points or 2.10% at 2234.41.
For the trading week:
- Dow industrial average +1.21%
- S&P index up 1.11%
- NASDAQ index +1.13%
- Russell 2000 up 0.97%
Some big winners this week:
- Trump Media & Technology Group: +53.21%
- Uber Tech: +16.14%
- Super Micro Computer: +15.89%
- Robinhood Markets: +14.77%
- CrowdStrike Holdings: +9.57%
- Celsius: +9.02%
- Palo Alto Networks: +9.01%
- Palantir: +8.72%
- Snowflake: +8.12%
- Arm: +8.01%
- NVIDIA: +7.91%
- SoFi Technologies: +7.39%
- Wells Fargo & Co: +7.06%
Some big losers this week:
- Raytheon: -17.17%
- Tesla: -12.95%
- First Solar: -8.51%
- Nio A ADR: -7.89%
- Tencent ADR: -6.65%
- Alibaba ADR: -3.88%
- General Mills: -3.79%
- Worthington Industries: -3.68%
- ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ: -3.50%
- iShares Global Clean Energy: -3.18%
- Moderna: -3.17%
- Dollar Tree: -2.76%
- GameStop Corp: -2.76%