  • The S&P index closed at a new record level for the 45th time this year.
  • The Dow industrial average also closed at a record today.
  • The NASDAQ index closed higher today and is within 1.66% of it's all time record close reached back on July 10 at 18647.45.
  • The small-cap Russell 2000 was the biggest gainer today with a search of 2.10%. It is within 1.35% of it's all time high close at 2263.67.

A snapshot of the closing levels currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average +409.74 points or 0.97% at 42863.86.
  • S&P index up 34.98 points or 0.61% have 5815.03.
  • NASDAQ index up 60.89 points or 0.33% at 18342.94.
  • Russell 2000 up 45.99 points or 2.10% at 2234.41.

For the trading week:

  • Dow industrial average +1.21%
  • S&P index up 1.11%
  • NASDAQ index +1.13%
  • Russell 2000 up 0.97%

Some big winners this week:

  • Trump Media & Technology Group: +53.21%
  • Uber Tech: +16.14%
  • Super Micro Computer: +15.89%
  • Robinhood Markets: +14.77%
  • CrowdStrike Holdings: +9.57%
  • Celsius: +9.02%
  • Palo Alto Networks: +9.01%
  • Palantir: +8.72%
  • Snowflake: +8.12%
  • Arm: +8.01%
  • NVIDIA: +7.91%
  • SoFi Technologies: +7.39%
  • Wells Fargo & Co: +7.06%

Some big losers this week:

  • Raytheon: -17.17%
  • Tesla: -12.95%
  • First Solar: -8.51%
  • Nio A ADR: -7.89%
  • Tencent ADR: -6.65%
  • Alibaba ADR: -3.88%
  • General Mills: -3.79%
  • Worthington Industries: -3.68%
  • ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ: -3.50%
  • iShares Global Clean Energy: -3.18%
  • Moderna: -3.17%
  • Dollar Tree: -2.76%
  • GameStop Corp: -2.76%