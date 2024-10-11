The S&P index closed at a new record level for the 45th time this year.

The Dow industrial average also closed at a record today.

The NASDAQ index closed higher today and is within 1.66% of it's all time record close reached back on July 10 at 18647.45.

The small-cap Russell 2000 was the biggest gainer today with a search of 2.10%. It is within 1.35% of it's all time high close at 2263.67.

A snapshot of the closing levels currently shows:

Dow industrial average +409.74 points or 0.97% at 42863.86.

S&P index up 34.98 points or 0.61% have 5815.03.

NASDAQ index up 60.89 points or 0.33% at 18342.94.

Russell 2000 up 45.99 points or 2.10% at 2234.41.

For the trading week:

Dow industrial average +1.21%

S&P index up 1.11%

NASDAQ index +1.13%

Russell 2000 up 0.97%

Some big winners this week:

Trump Media & Technology Group: +53.21%

Uber Tech: +16.14%

Super Micro Computer: +15.89%

Robinhood Markets: +14.77%

CrowdStrike Holdings: +9.57%

Celsius: +9.02%

Palo Alto Networks: +9.01%

Palantir: +8.72%

Snowflake: +8.12%

Arm: +8.01%

NVIDIA: +7.91%

SoFi Technologies: +7.39%

Wells Fargo & Co: +7.06%

Some big losers this week: